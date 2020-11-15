Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Special teams remain a big problem area for Chargers

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel blocks a punt by Chargers punter Ty Long.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel blocks a punt by the Chargers’ Ty Long in the first quarter on Sunday.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
MIAMI — 

The term “special teams” continues to be a misleading one for the Chargers.

In a 29-21 loss to Miami, they had a punt blocked, committed a series-extending offsides infraction on a field-goal attempt and were called for multiple penalties.

The miscues helped set up the Dolphins’ first two touchdowns, putting the Chargers in a hole from which they never recovered.

“That could be personnel,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “There were some guys out there today that won’t be out there next week, I can tell you that. We’ll talk about that as a team, but that was disappointing to see.”

The Chargers have struggled throughout their 2-7 season on special teams. They’ve had a difficult time replacing several veterans who contributed in that area but have since departed.

“Right now, that’s been a struggle,” Lynn said of finding replacements. “That just has not happened.”

Defensive back Quenton Meeks was guilty of the offsides penalty that came on what would have been a successful 28-yard Jason Sanders field goal.

Instead, the call gave Miami a first down and, three plays later, Tua Tagovailoa passed three yards to Jakeem Grant Sr. for a touchdown to make it 14-0.

“That was just not very smart,” Lynn said, “put us in a hole right off the bat.”

Etc.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner both returned to the starting lineup after missing time because of injuries. Turner, who most recently had a groin problem, made only his second appearance of the season. … Linebacker Nick Vigil had a 44-yard fumble return in the second quarter to set up the Chargers’ first touchdown. … Justin Herbert has thrown for multiple touchdowns in six consecutive games, an NFL rookie record. … Keenan Allen passed Charlie Joiner to become the Chargers’ all-time receptions leader among wide receivers with 589. Former tight end Antonio Gates holds the overall franchise record with 955.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
