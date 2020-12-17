L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Thursday winner in Chargers-Raiders game
NFL Thursday
CHARGERS (4-9) AT
LAS VEGAS (7-6)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Raiders by 3.
Over/under: 53.
Sam Farmer’s prediction: Despite his team losing three of four — and with that lone W coming when the Jets blew it — Derek Carr is still capable of getting the job done. Chargers are talented but need to learn how to shut the door.
Raiders 27, Chargers 23
Justin Herbert has had an impressive rookie campaign for the Chargers, who are looking to beat the Raiders after a gut-wrenching loss to them last month.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.