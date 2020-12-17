L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Thursday winner in Chargers-Raiders game





NFL Thursday

CHARGERS (4-9) AT

LAS VEGAS (7-6)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.

Line: Raiders by 3.

Over/under: 53.

Sam Farmer’s prediction: Despite his team losing three of four — and with that lone W coming when the Jets blew it — Derek Carr is still capable of getting the job done. Chargers are talented but need to learn how to shut the door.

Raiders 27, Chargers 23