L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Thursday winner in Chargers-Raiders game

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
NFL Thursday

CHARGERS (4-9) AT
LAS VEGAS (7-6)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Raiders by 3.
Over/under: 53.
Sam Farmer’s prediction: Despite his team losing three of four — and with that lone W coming when the Jets blew it — Derek Carr is still capable of getting the job done. Chargers are talented but need to learn how to shut the door.

Raiders 27, Chargers 23

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
