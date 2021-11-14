Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

8

Games the Chargers have given up at least 100 yards rushing this season. The Vikings finished with 103. Dalvin Cook led their ground game with 94 yards in 24 carries.

0

Touchdown catches for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams over the last four games. Williams started the season with six TD catches in five games.

8,000

Career receiving yards mark Keenan Allen has surpassed, joining Antonio Gates, Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner as the only Chargers. He finished the game against Minnesota with eight catches for 98 yards.

10

Games in which Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has surpassed 100 yards receiving. Only Randy Moss (11) has more such games in first two seasons with Minnesota. Jefferson had nine catches for 143 yards against the Chargers.

50

Touchdown passes for the Chargers’ Justin Herbert in 24 games, the fourth fastest to the mark in NFL history, behind Patrick Mahomes (17), Kurt Warner (21) and Dan Marino (22).

Summary

Minnesota 0 13 7 7 — 27

CHARGERS 0 10 7 3 — 20

Second Quarter

Minnesota — Field goal G.Joseph 46, 14:12. Drive: 10 plays, 59 yards, 6:00. Key plays: Cousins 24 pass to Mattison, D.Cook 12 run, Cousins 3 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-10. Minnesota 3, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 46, 11:33. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:39. Key play: Herbert 18 pass to Allen. Minnesota 3, CHARGERS 3.

Minnesota — Field goal G.Joseph 30, 6:38. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 4:55. Key plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 39, Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-15, Cousins 21 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 6, CHARGERS 3.

Minnesota — Conklin 5 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 3:26. Drive: 6 plays, 31 yards, 3:00. Key plays: Kendricks 0 interception return to CHARGERS 4, Cousins 21 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 13, CHARGERS 3.

CHARGERS — Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 1:30. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:56. Key plays: Herbert 17 run, Herbert 5 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota 13, CHARGERS 10.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 10:40. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key plays: Herbert 22 pass to Allen, Herbert 17 pass to Parham, Herbert 11 pass to Williams, Herbert 10 pass to J.Cook on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 17, Minnesota 13.

Minnesota — Conklin 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 2:33. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 3:52. Key plays: Cousins 27 pass to Jefferson, Cousins 19 pass to Thielen. Minnesota 20, CHARGERS 17.

Fourth Quarter

Minnesota — D.Cook 1 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:29. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 7:04. Key plays: Cousins 12 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5, Cousins 15 pass to D.Cook, Cousins 16 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-9, D.Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Minnesota 27, CHARGERS 17.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 24, 4:36. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 4:53. Key plays: Herbert 26 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5, Herbert 2 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-4. Minnesota 27, CHARGERS 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: MINNESOTA, Cook 24-94, Mattison 4-16, Cousins 4-(minus 3), Jefferson 1-(minus 4). CHARGERS, Ekeler 11-44, Herbert 2-22, Rountree 5-10, Kelley 1-6.

PASSING: MINNESOTA, Cousins 25-37-0-294. CHARGERS, Herbert 20-34-1-195.

RECEIVING: MINNESOTA, Jefferson 9-143, Thielen 5-65, Cook 3-24, Ham 3-13, Conklin 3-11, Mattison 1-24, Herndon 1-14. CHARGERS, Allen 8-98, Williams 4-33, Palmer 3-22, Ekeler 3-15, Parham 1-17, Cook 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS: MINNESOTA, Westbrook 3-69. CHARGERS, Roberts 3-23.

KICKOFF RETURNS: MINNESOTA, Nwangwu 1-23. CHARGERS, Roberts 1-14.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: MINNESOTA, Kendricks 7-1-1, Breeland 6-0-0, Bynum 5-1-1, B.Lynch 4-2-0, Alexander 4-1-0, J.Lynch 3-1-0, Woods 3-0-0, Dantzler 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-0, Vigil 1-1-0, Tomlinson 0-2-0, Watts 0-1-0. CHARGERS, James 9-3-0, White 8-4-0, Campbell 6-0-0, Jones 3-3-0, Bosa 3-1-1, Murray 3-1-0, Gilman 2-4-0, Marshall 2-2-0, Tillery 2-1-0, Ogbongbemiga 2-0-1, Harris 2-0-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Nwosu 2-0-0, Allen 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Fackrell 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: MINNESOTA, Kendricks 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

