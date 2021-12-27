Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers add three defensive backs to COVID-19 reserve list

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass for a touchdown as the Chargers’ Chris Harris Jr. (25) and Nasir Adderley (24) defend. Harris and Adderley were among the players added to the COVID-19 reserve list.
(Justin Rex / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers’ virus issues continued Monday when defensive backs Chris Harris Jr., Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman were among the players added to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

They joined cornerback Michael Davis, who went on the list after testing positive just before the Chargers’ 41-29 loss Sunday in Houston.

The Chargers now have 22 players — 18 on the active roster and four on the practice squad — out for COVID reasons.

Among the group, Harris, Adderley and wide receiver Mike Williams will all miss the Chargers’ home game Sunday against Denver, coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

The players who also missed the loss to the Texans included starters Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley and Justin Jones.

Also added to the list Monday were offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, edge rusher Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Andrew Brown.

