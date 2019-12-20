Column: Could lack of poise be the Clippers’ downfall? They’ll work on it

Suddenly, picturing their demise doesn’t require much imagination.

The Clippers have the stars and depth necessary to win an NBA championship.

What they might lack is the stomach.

Their 122-117 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night was particularly revealing in this regard, their second-half meltdown a potential forewarning of problems they could encounter on their quest for glory.

“I think we lost our composure overall as a team,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Paul George nodded.

“We did,” George said. “We did.”

The remarks qualified as understatements. This was Chernobyl on a basketball court.

The Clippers have done well closing out games this season, but this wasn’t any game. This was a close game against a hated rival and emotions were high.

Under these circumstances, the Clippers looked like a team that has only one player who has won a championship.

Which is what they are. Kawhi Leonard is the sole player on the roster with a ring.

As their 15-point halftime lead diminished, they became fixated more on the calls that went against them and less on their high-scoring opponents.

During the second half, the Clippers did more complaining than they did playing.

Lou Williams lost his mind when he was whistled for a questionable foul on James Harden early in the fourth quarter, resulting in two technical fouls and an ejection.

Patrick Beverley fouled out when he was whistled for an entirely unnecessary infraction at midcourt. Less than three minutes remained in the game. The Clippers were down by only three points at the time.

Neither player addressed reporters after the game.

Rivers acknowledged his players had to be smarter. He certainly didn’t blame official Kane Fitzgerald for ejecting Williams.

“I thought Kane, in his defense, gave us every chance to get Lou away,” Rivers said. “Lou got heated, and there was no turning back. It should never happen in the fourth quarter, no matter what’s going on. Even if Lou’s right or wrong, to me, that’s the time to be the bigger man on that one and walk away.”

Rivers said he spoke to Beverley about his sixth foul, which also led to a technical foul and ejection.

“You’ve got five fouls,” Rivers recalled telling Beverley. “We’ve got to be more solid.”

Especially disappointing was how the Clippers folded after playing what might have been their best half of the season.

With Beverley smothering Harden, the Clippers went into halftime with a 69-54 advantage.

Harden had only seven points at the break on two-of-seven shooting. Russell Westbrook was the only Rockets player in double figures, with 15 points.

At the same stage, Paul George already had 18 points. Leonard had 17 and Montrezl Harrell had 11.

“We played at the best pace, I thought, we’ve played at all season,” Rivers said. “Makes or miss, pushing the ball up the floor. Floor was spaced. We were trusting the pass.”

Then came the third quarter, when Westbrook scored 11 of his game-high 40 points. in the period. Harden had nine and went on to finish with 28.

The Clippers made only four of 16 shots during the third quarter, including one of seven three-pointers.

“We didn’t have no pace, really,” Leonard said. “Just coming down, one-dribble shots. We really didn’t run no offense.”

Leonard was limited to eight points in the second half on two-of-nine shooting.

If there was something to be optimistic about, it was that George acknowledged how the team unraveled and vowed to do something about it.

“That’s on myself, being one of the veterans on the team,” said George, who scored a team-high 34 points. “Just changing the focus, gearing it towards finishing the game, getting good shots, good looks, taking that focus off of the officiating. That’s on me. We’ll be better.”

Rivers was also optimistic his team could learn from the defeat.

It’s not as if they have a choice.

In the playoffs, every game will be emotionally charged, every fourth quarter tense and every call important.

They will have to learn to remain calm in this chaos. If they don’t, another failure will be added to the franchise’s tortured history.