Clippers

Kawhi and Clippers outduel hobbled Luka and Mavericks for Game 3 win

1/15
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, is pressured by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, during the second half of Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
2/15
Clippers guard Lou Williams directs his teammates during Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.  (Mike Ehrmann / Associated Press)
3/15
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives against Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
4/15
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball away from Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber, left, and forward Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
5/15
Clippers forward Paul George drives against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 3.  (Mike Ehrmann / Associated Press)
6/15
Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as he is defended by Dallas Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)  (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7/15
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic shoots over Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
8/15
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell looks to pass around Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
9/15
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, right, passes in front of Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
10/15
Officials get between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, and Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
11/15
Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts during Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.  (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
12/15
Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., center, gets between forward Montrezl Harrell, left, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
13/15
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell talks with coach Doc Rivers during Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.  (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
14/15
Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic, left, and Clippers forward JaMychal Green reach for a rebound during Game 3.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
15/15
Clippers guard Landry Shamet, left, congratulates center Ivica Zubac following a play during the first half of Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.  (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Aug. 21, 2020
9:16 PM
If the arm-waving is coordinated properly, the fans whose virtual images fill the 17-foot-tall LED screens ringing the courts at Disney World’s Wide World of Sports Complex arenas can create some level of distraction for opponents shooting free throws.

But when Montrezl Harrell stepped to the line midway through the fourth quarter Friday night, during Game 3 of the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against Dallas, the backdrop’s digital seats were mostly empty.

It was hard to blame the fans during the Mavericks “home” game for abandoning hope.

Two minutes earlier, Dallas second-year star Luka Doncic left the game for good after gamely giving his turned left ankle a try before ultimately returning to the sideline. As he limped off, a phalanx of medical trainers awaited with ice and an extra chair to elevate his leg. The Clippers led, 110-95, against an opponent that ranked among the NBA’s worst teams in clutch situations this season.

Dallas did not lay down even without their best player, forcing the Clippers’ own superstar, Kawhi Leonard, to take control in the final minutes of a 130-122 victory. His soaring dunk with 5:22 remaining added to his team’s double-digit cushion and helped him finish with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on a night when his star teammate, Paul George, continued to struggle shooting.

Leonard has 100 points through his first three games of the postseason, the most ever scored in franchise history.

Highlights from the Clippers’ 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 on Friday.

“I thought his playmaking was incredible tonight,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of Leonard. “That was a fast-paced game but for Kawhi, he can see the game.”

And yet the game and potentially the entire series, which the Clippers now lead 2-1, changed dramatically the moment Doncic came up limping, given that the single-site setup at Disney World allows for games to be played every other day.

“Unsure of the exact severity of Luka’s left ankle,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Doncic scored 10 points, with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and had begun the game in a fiery mood, elbowing Montrezl Harrell in the back in the first half before getting in the center’s face before the two were separated by teammates and each assessed a technical foul.

Greif reported from Los Angeles.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

