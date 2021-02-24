Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers’ second-half schedule features visit from former coach Doc Rivers and 76ers

Doc Rivers questions an official during a game
Doc Rivers will return to Staples Center to face his former team when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Clippers on March 27.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

The Clippers will face Doc Rivers for the first time since the team cut ties with their former coach in September when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Staples Center on March 27, according to the second half of the team’s schedule that the league announced Wednesday.

The 34-game slate begins March 11 at Staples Center against Golden State on TNT, one of 13 nationally televised games involving the Clippers, and includes high-profile matchups against the Lakers on April 4 and May 6. Both are designated as Clippers home games.

The visit from Rivers’ 76ers begins what could be a difficult nine-game homestand that includes matchups against Denver (April 1), the Lakers, Portland (April 6) and Phoenix (April 8).

Clippers

Clippers’ Paul George ‘not a fan of’ holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, right, shoots as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Clippers

Clippers’ Paul George ‘not a fan of’ holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic

On the same day Paul George was named an NBA All-Star, the Clippers star expressed reservations about playing the game amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Advertisement

There are seven pairs of back-to-back games, including four on the road and a fifth that splits between a road game April 30 in Portland and a home game the following night against Memphis.

There are two three-game road trips, one each in March and April, and the schedule closes with a four-game road trip that stops in Tampa, Fla., to face the relocated Raptors, Charlotte, Houston and Oklahoma City in the regular-season finale on May 16.

Clippers’ second-half schedule

(National TV listed)

MARCH

Advertisement

11, vs. Golden State (TNT); 14, at New Orleans (ESPN); 15, at Dallas; 17, at Dallas; 20, vs. Charlotte; 22 vs. Atlanta; 24 at San Antonio; 25, at San Antonio; 27 at Philadelphia; 29 vs. Milwaukee; 30 vs. Orlando

Clippers

The true origin of Ivica Zubac’s viral dunk: Five takeaways from Clippers’ win

Clippers center Ivica Zubac shoots over Washington forward Davis Bertans on Feb. 23 at Staples Center.

Clippers

The true origin of Ivica Zubac’s viral dunk: Five takeaways from Clippers’ win

Coach Tyron Lue planted the seeds for Ivica Zubac’s emphatic dunk over Washington’s Davis Berans two weeks before the Clippers’ rout of the Wizards.

APRIL

1, vs. Denver (TNT); 4, vs. Lakers (ABC); 6, vs. Portland; 8, vs. Phoenix (TNT); 9, vs. Houston; 11, vs. Detroit; 13, at Indiana (TNT); 14, at Detroit; 16, at Philadelphia (ESPN); 18, vs. Minnesota; 20, at Portland (TNT); 21, vs. Memphis; 23, at Houston; 26, at New Orleans; 28, at Phoenix (ESPN)

Advertisement

MAY

1, vs. Denver (ESPN); 4, vs. Toronto (TNT); 6, vs. Lakers (TNT); 9, vs. Knicks; 11, at Toronto; 13, at Charlotte; 14, at Houston; 16, at Oklahoma City

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement
Advertisement