Clippers intend to sign DeMarcus Cousins through the end of season

With time almost up on DeMarcus Cousins’ second 10-day contract with the Clippers, coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday said he believed the big man and former all-star could help the Clippers in the postseason should he be re-signed through the end of the season.

Cousins, who played hurt on Golden State’s 2019 team that lost in the Finals to Toronto, then suffered a season-ending injury with the Lakers last season before their title run began, now will have another chance to chase title glory. The Clippers intend to sign him through the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed. Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.

After beginning the season in Houston, Cousins, 30, has averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 48% in eight games with the Clippers since signing his first contract April 5. He averaged 11.5 minutes per game and came off the bench in each of his appearances.

Cousins still doesn’t fully know the team’s offensive playbook, and the Achilles’ tendon and knee injuries that wrecked the last several years of his career have impacted his mobility. He has provided valuable insurance for the Clippers, however, as they wait for center Serge Ibaka‘s back to heal, and teammates have said they enjoy having Cousins around.

Advertisement

“There’s a month in between my last team and I’m still accustomed to that system, so just coming in with a whole new system, the defensive scheme, so it’s a lot to take in on the fly,” Cousins said last week. “It’s been a process but, it’s been fun. The team is really guiding me in the right direction since I stepped through the door, and it’s been a smooth transition so far.”

Ibaka recently began playing four-on-four games in practice, Lue said, but there is no timetable for his return. The playoffs begin May 22.

“With Serge being out, with so many guys being out, he’s stepped in and helped us out already on his two 10-days,” Lue said Sunday about Cousins. “So once he learns the plays and sets, understand what we’re trying to do defensively, getting in a little better shape, I think he definitely can. Because, like I said, we have a month left before the playoff start. And for him to get a month of just understanding what we’re trying to run, what we’re doing, I think it’ll make us so much better.”

By keeping Cousins, the Clippers will have one open spot on their 15-man roster available once the 10-day contract of guard Yogi Ferrell lapses Thursday.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Cousins said last week. “I plan on taking full advantage of it, grateful for my teammates, grateful for the fact that they’ll speak up on my behalf, and I’m going to just go out and perform every chance that I get. That’s all I can do.”