Justin Turner's three homers back Hyun-Jin Ryu's shutout as Dodgers beat Braves

It was Ryu’s third career complete game and second career shutout. He did it with 93 pitches, a ruthless efficiency the Braves could not derail. Ryu maintained a perfect game for five innings. He allowed three hits and struck out five. He didn’t walk a batter and hasn’t walked one at Dodger Stadium since Aug. 26 -- a span of 65 innings and nine starts. He contributed a bloop single to top it off. Justin Turner fueled his run support, slugging three home runs in a game for the first time in his career after beginning the night with one on the season. He added an RBI single and finished with a career-high six runs batted in.