Chris Taylor is proving to be a worthy replacement for the injured Corey Seager

Roberts said he expects David Freese to come off the injured list sometime next week, before the All-Star break. Freese is out with a strained left hamstring. The 36-year-old first baseman is batting .308 with a .999 OPS in 140 plate appearances this season….Scott Alexander is dealing with a minor thumb injury, according to Roberts, and is not slated to return until after the break. The left-hander has been on the injured list since June 11 with a left forearm injury.