Dodgers Dugout: Discussing the Julio Urias situation

Ross: It was a wonderful learning experience, Patricia, to sit next to the best baseball broadcaster of all time. I was flattered that he had selected me to be his colleague and wanted to make sure that my professionalism was always evident on the air. In 28 seasons together, we never had one disagreement. In my opinion, Vin Scully is the most popular person in California. He once turned down an offer to run for governor. I saw fans ask him for an autograph, pose for a photo, or tell him an unnecessary personal story. Not once did I ever see Vin act rude to anyone. To me, that tells you all you need to know about the man. He's 91 and in good health.