Dodgers Dugout: Justin Turner is a hitting machine

Turner went five for five on Sunday to lift his average over .300 this season. Since joining the Dodgers in 2014, he has hit .305/.384/.500 in 667 games with the team. He hit over .300 the last two seasons and is on his way to doing it again. He has a 140 OPS+ since 2014, which means he has been 40% better than a league average hitter in that time. He plays solid defense (yes, we could nitpick and say he has missed balls he should have fielded this season, but it’s not always necessary to be a Debbie Downer).