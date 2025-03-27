Dodgers home opener live updates: Blake Snell takes mound vs. Tigers

NL West preview: The Dodgers should romp and those pesky Padres might take a step backward

National League West superstars tend to be bunched on the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, which might have compelled two other teams to write a huge check during the offseason to lock in a player of undeniable impact.

A big NL West hello to Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Willy Adames of the San Francisco Giants.

Burnes, 30, is a top-rung starting pitcher, a Cy Young Award winner who regularly exceeds 30 starts and 200 strikeouts per season while keeping his earned-run average under 3.00. He signed for six years and $210 million.

Adames, 29, is a top-rung shortstop, a power hitter and clubhouse leader who compiled 32 home runs, 112 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases last season in Milwaukee. He signed for seven years and $182 million.