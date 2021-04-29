Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Column: Clayton Kershaw has the Dodgers thinking positive again

Dodgers pitchers (from left) Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Dustin May joke around in the dugout during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

When not much was going right for the Dodgers, when their bullpen was flailing and their big bats had fallen ominously silent with runners in scoring position and their collective confidence had dipped enough for them to lose three straight games and seven of nine, Clayton Kershaw stepped in and willed them back toward success.

Their most experienced starter played the role of stopper Wednesday, striking out eight and walking one over seven carefully crafted shutout innings against Cincinnati. A six-run outburst by the Dodgers in the eighth turned what had been a tight game into an 8-0 rout, but until that point it could have tipped either way. Kershaw’s quiet determination to end their losing streak and complete their seven-game homestand on a positive note pushed the game over to the Dodgers’ side of the ledger. He simply would not let them lose.

“You knew that he knew how much we needed this game,” manager Dave Roberts said during his postgame webinar.

