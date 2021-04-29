Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The Dodgers look to build off their shutout win over the Cincinnati Reds when they open a three-game series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during a game against the Padres.
Trevor Bauer will be on the mound for the Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
By Jorge Castillo
Houston Mitchell
Follow along as the Dodgers open a six-game road trip against the NL Central foes, starting with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The Dodgers lost their last two series the Padres and the Reds, but they’re coming off an 8-0 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Pitching matchups: Trevor Bauer (RHP, 3-0, 2.53 ERA) will start for the Dodgers (16-9) and Eric Lauer (LHP) will make his season debut for the Brewers (14-10). The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. PDT.

Column: Clayton Kershaw has the Dodgers thinking positive again

By Helene Elliott

Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Dustin May joke around in the dugout during a game.
Dodgers pitchers (from left) Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Dustin May joke around in the dugout during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
When not much was going right for the Dodgers, when their bullpen was flailing and their big bats had fallen ominously silent with runners in scoring position and their collective confidence had dipped enough for them to lose three straight games and seven of nine, Clayton Kershaw stepped in and willed them back toward success.

Their most experienced starter played the role of stopper Wednesday, striking out eight and walking one over seven carefully crafted shutout innings against Cincinnati. A six-run outburst by the Dodgers in the eighth turned what had been a tight game into an 8-0 rout, but until that point it could have tipped either way. Kershaw’s quiet determination to end their losing streak and complete their seven-game homestand on a positive note pushed the game over to the Dodgers’ side of the ledger. He simply would not let them lose.

“You knew that he knew how much we needed this game,” manager Dave Roberts said during his postgame webinar.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Brewers series on TV

By Times staff

Fans outside American Family Field before a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.
Fans outside American Family Field before a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on April 12.
Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers:

How to stream

Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.

Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.

How to watch on TV

Spectrum SportsNet LA will be carrying the game on cable and satellite providers.

How to listen

In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw puts on masterful performance as Dodgers rout Reds to avoid sweep

By Mike DiGiovanna

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during Wednesday's win over the Cincinnati Reds.
The release was almost cathartic, the frustration of a brutal homestand filled with blown leads and late-inning losses and the tension of another tight game dissipating with every clutch two-out hit by the Dodgers in the eighth inning Wednesday.

First came the tack-on runs, a Chris Taylor run-scoring triple and an AJ Pollock RBI single that turned a two-run lead into a four-run cushion. Then came the “jug runs,” as manager Dave Roberts calls them, baseball-speak for “going for the jugular,” two-run singles by Matt Beaty and Mookie Betts.

By the time the inning was over, the Dodgers sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs for an eventual 8-0 victory over Cincinnati, a taut pitchers’ duel between Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Reds right-hander Sonny Gray ending with a position player on the mound for the Reds.

