Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along as the Dodgers open a six-game road trip against the NL Central foes, starting with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The Dodgers lost their last two series the Padres and the Reds, but they’re coming off an 8-0 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday.
⚾ Pitching matchups: Trevor Bauer (RHP, 3-0, 2.53 ERA) will start for the Dodgers (16-9) and Eric Lauer (LHP) will make his season debut for the Brewers (14-10). The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. PDT.
Column: Clayton Kershaw has the Dodgers thinking positive again
When not much was going right for the Dodgers, when their bullpen was flailing and their big bats had fallen ominously silent with runners in scoring position and their collective confidence had dipped enough for them to lose three straight games and seven of nine, Clayton Kershaw stepped in and willed them back toward success.
Their most experienced starter played the role of stopper Wednesday, striking out eight and walking one over seven carefully crafted shutout innings against Cincinnati. A six-run outburst by the Dodgers in the eighth turned what had been a tight game into an 8-0 rout, but until that point it could have tipped either way. Kershaw’s quiet determination to end their losing streak and complete their seven-game homestand on a positive note pushed the game over to the Dodgers’ side of the ledger. He simply would not let them lose.
“You knew that he knew how much we needed this game,” manager Dave Roberts said during his postgame webinar.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Brewers series on TV
Here’s how to watch this week’s three-game series between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA will be carrying the game on cable and satellite providers.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).
ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw puts on masterful performance as Dodgers rout Reds to avoid sweep
The release was almost cathartic, the frustration of a brutal homestand filled with blown leads and late-inning losses and the tension of another tight game dissipating with every clutch two-out hit by the Dodgers in the eighth inning Wednesday.
First came the tack-on runs, a Chris Taylor run-scoring triple and an AJ Pollock RBI single that turned a two-run lead into a four-run cushion. Then came the “jug runs,” as manager Dave Roberts calls them, baseball-speak for “going for the jugular,” two-run singles by Matt Beaty and Mookie Betts.
By the time the inning was over, the Dodgers sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs for an eventual 8-0 victory over Cincinnati, a taut pitchers’ duel between Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Reds right-hander Sonny Gray ending with a position player on the mound for the Reds.