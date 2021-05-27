Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants on Thursday

Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols bats against the San Francisco Giants on May 21. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)

The Dodgers start a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. PDT Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Both teams are 30-19 and both trail the San Diego Padres by 1.5 games in the NL West.

The Dodgers hadn’t announced a starting pitcher as of 10:45 a.m. PDT Thursday. They reportedly will go with a bullpen approach, but Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed the Dodgers as favorites between -123 and -133.

The Giants are starting former Dodger Alex Wood (5-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP). He faced the Dodgers last Friday in San Francisco and gave up two runs in six innings, but he suffered his first loss of the season as the Dodgers prevailed 2-1. Of course, that was with Trevor Bauer shutting down the Giants’ offense and striking out 11.

Dodgers line for May 27, 2021. (VSiN)

Of course, it’ll be a tougher task for the Dodgers’ bullpen, which has a combined 3.38 ERA and 1.41 WHIP this season. The Dodgers have used three “bullpen games” this season and haven’t allowed more than three runs in any of them, though they’re 1-2. The good news is L.A. only needed two relievers each game of its two-game split in Houston and have six relievers with at least three days rest.

The Over/Under is set at eight runs with oddsmakers shading to the Under at -120 instead of the standard -110.

The Dodgers are -200 to win the series (must win three of four as a 2-2 split is a push and refund).

