Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates and news as the Dodgers (30-19) take on the San Francisco Giants (30-19) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday to open a four-game series between the NL West rivals.
The Dodgers, coming off their first loss in nine games, swept the Giants at Oracle Park last weekend. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. PDT.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants
Here's how to watch this week's series between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast by Fox.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants on Thursday
The Dodgers start a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. PDT Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Both teams are 30-19 and both trail the San Diego Padres by 1.5 games in the NL West.
The Dodgers hadn’t announced a starting pitcher as of 10:45 a.m. PDT Thursday. They reportedly will go with a bullpen approach, but Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed the Dodgers as favorites between -123 and -133.
The Giants are starting former Dodger Alex Wood (5-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP). He faced the Dodgers last Friday in San Francisco and gave up two runs in six innings, but he suffered his first loss of the season as the Dodgers prevailed 2-1. Of course, that was with Trevor Bauer shutting down the Giants’ offense and striking out 11.
Of course, it’ll be a tougher task for the Dodgers’ bullpen, which has a combined 3.38 ERA and 1.41 WHIP this season. The Dodgers have used three “bullpen games” this season and haven’t allowed more than three runs in any of them, though they’re 1-2. The good news is L.A. only needed two relievers each game of its two-game split in Houston and have six relievers with at least three days rest.
The Over/Under is set at eight runs with oddsmakers shading to the Under at -120 instead of the standard -110.
The Dodgers are -200 to win the series (must win three of four as a 2-2 split is a push and refund).
ICYMI: Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer has no choice but to praise Astros hitters after rough outing
Maybe Carlos Correa was trying to lower the temperature on the back-and-forth rhetoric between pitcher Trevor Bauer and the Houston Astros, or maybe the star shortstop just has a good poker face.
Whatever the case, Correa claimed he got no extra satisfaction from Houston’s 5-2 victory over Bauer and the Dodgers on Wednesday night, or from hitting a sixth-inning tie-breaking home run off Bauer into the left-field seats at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
“It’s just another win,” Correa said. “A lot of people have said a lot, and that doesn’t mean we go out there every single day and try to win because of what they said. It doesn’t mean much to us. We just try to go out there and win games, day in and day out.”
Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner who signed a three-year, $102-million deal with the Dodgers in February, entered Wednesday’s game with an 8-0 record and 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against Houston, and he’s gone to great lengths in an effort to “own” the Astros on social media, too.