Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Talks resume to avert All-Star Game strike by Dodger Stadium concession workers

Dodger Stadium in September 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The union representing Dodger Stadium concession workers and the company that employs them said Wednesday they have returned to the bargaining table, two days after workers threatened a strike that could affect the All-Star Game.

On Monday, the union announced that 99% of those workers had authorized a strike “at any time.” The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, the company with which the Dodgers contract to operate stadium concessions.

The Major League Baseball Players Assn. and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) since have spoken out in support of the workers.

Read more >>>