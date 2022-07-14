Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Talks resume to avert All-Star Game strike by Dodger Stadium concession workers
The union representing Dodger Stadium concession workers and the company that employs them said Wednesday they have returned to the bargaining table, two days after workers threatened a strike that could affect the All-Star Game.
On Monday, the union announced that 99% of those workers had authorized a strike “at any time.” The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, the company with which the Dodgers contract to operate stadium concessions.
The Major League Baseball Players Assn. and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) since have spoken out in support of the workers.
