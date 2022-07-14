Share
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws against the Colorado Rockies on June 27.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws against the Colorado Rockies on June 27. Anderson is 9-1 with a 3.15 earned-run average over 16 appearances this season.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Dodgers as they close out their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Talks resume to avert All-Star Game strike by Dodger Stadium concession workers

By Bill Shaikin

Dodger Stadium in September 2020.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The union representing Dodger Stadium concession workers and the company that employs them said Wednesday they have returned to the bargaining table, two days after workers threatened a strike that could affect the All-Star Game.

On Monday, the union announced that 99% of those workers had authorized a strike “at any time.” The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, the company with which the Dodgers contract to operate stadium concessions.

The Major League Baseball Players Assn. and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) since have spoken out in support of the workers.

Dodgers rally from six runs down late to beat Cardinals 7-6

By Jack Harris

ST. LOUIS — Cody Bellinger began to sense it in the seventh inning after a two-run home run by Will Smith.

For Trea Turner, the belief set in during the top of the eighth, when the Dodgers lineup began chipping away again.

Manager Dave Roberts could tell over the entirety of the last three innings, as his lineup wore down the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen, strung together one productive at-bat after the next, and orchestrated their latest — and biggest — comeback.

And then there was Max Muncy, who even at the depths of the team’s deficit Wednesday felt as if the Dodgers never flinched.

