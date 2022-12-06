Winter meetings: Where will Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and other stars land?

Clayton Kershaw happy to continue career with Dodgers
Last season, the Dodgers won 111 games. They had a Cy Young Award finalist. They boasted the best rotation earned-run average in Major League Baseball.
Still, as this offseason has progressed, their need for more starting pitching has been clear.
And though they did the expected Monday morning, officially re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year, $20-million contract on the first day of the league’s winter meetings, they failed to pull off the spectacular, losing out in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes after news broke that the free-agent pitcher will be signing with the New York Mets.
Kershaw’s return had been in the works for weeks, ever since news emerged last month that the sides were close to a deal that would keep the three-time Cy Young Award winner in Los Angeles for a 16th season.
Though the Dallas native again considered signing with his hometown Texas Rangers, he said he and his wife, Ellen, decided pretty quickly into the offseason to return to the Dodgers. He added that the only reason his contract hadn’t been finalized sooner was that he had been “procrastinating” getting MRI exams to complete his physical.
“It just feels great to come back,” he said. “I feel like this is where we needed to be. This is where we want to be. And it just feels like we’re not done yet.”
Tommy Kahnle signs Yankees
Tommy Kahnle didn’t pitch much for the Dodgers during his two years in Los Angeles, missing all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and making only 13 appearances this past year because of more elbow troubles.
But when he was on the mound, his crafty arsenal was plenty good enough to make him a coveted free agent target this winter.
On Tuesday, it resulted in the right-hander agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the New York Yankees, according to multiple media reports, making him the latest Dodgers free agent to land elsewhere this winter.
Already, the team saw All-Star starter Tyler Anderson sign with the Angels and star second-half reliever Chris Martin go to the Boston Red Sox.
Andrew Heaney also remains on the market, where he will likely fetch offers bigger than what the Dodgers would probably be willing to spend.
It appears Kahnle’s free agency played out similarly, with the right-hander getting a two-year contract from the Yankees (whom he previously played for from 2017-2020) after posting a 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings last year.
Don’t expect the pace to slow down at the winter meetings
SAN DIEGO — After a hectic first day of MLB’s winter meetings that saw one of the biggest-name pitchers (Justin Verlander) and position players (Trea Turner) sign lucrative contracts, plenty more is expected to unfold on Tuesday.
Speculation about the future of Aaron Judge, considered to be the top player of this year’s free agent class, has intensified, with the Giants and Yankees seen as frontrunners but other teams reportedly still haven’t involved in negotiations as well.
Three other high-profile shortstops remain on the market in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.
And plenty of other free agents continue to be scooped up by teams too.
After losing Turner and watching Verlander pick the Mets, the Dodgers have many ways they can shift their focus.
They still need a starting pitcher, with Carlos Rodón now seen as the top remaining free agent. They have a hole at shortstop, one that could be filled by a splashy signing or with a simple internal replacement like Gavin Lux. And they have a couple other familiar faces in free agency — Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger — they are continuing to try and keep in LA.
The Angels, meanwhile, continue to be more active, coming off another widely praised move on Monday when they signed reliever Carlos Estéves to a two-year deal.
They also have a need at shortstop, but, like the Dodgers, might look for alternatives other than the remaining big three free agent options to fill it.
If Monday was any indication, it shouldn’t take long for more moves to materialize in San Diego today — and continue to shape the offseason outlook for the Dodgers, Angels and baseball’s other 28 teams.