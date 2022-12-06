Winter meetings: Where will Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and other stars land?

Clayton Kershaw happy to continue career with Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has fun during a workout a day before the start of the NLDS at Dodgers Stadium on Oct 10. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Last season, the Dodgers won 111 games. They had a Cy Young Award finalist. They boasted the best rotation earned-run average in Major League Baseball.

Still, as this offseason has progressed, their need for more starting pitching has been clear.

And though they did the expected Monday morning, officially re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year, $20-million contract on the first day of the league’s winter meetings, they failed to pull off the spectacular, losing out in the Justin Verlander sweepstakes after news broke that the free-agent pitcher will be signing with the New York Mets.

Kershaw’s return had been in the works for weeks, ever since news emerged last month that the sides were close to a deal that would keep the three-time Cy Young Award winner in Los Angeles for a 16th season.

Though the Dallas native again considered signing with his hometown Texas Rangers, he said he and his wife, Ellen, decided pretty quickly into the offseason to return to the Dodgers. He added that the only reason his contract hadn’t been finalized sooner was that he had been “procrastinating” getting MRI exams to complete his physical.

“It just feels great to come back,” he said. “I feel like this is where we needed to be. This is where we want to be. And it just feels like we’re not done yet.”

