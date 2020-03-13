Dodgers to send players home from Arizona in response to coronavirus pandemic

A day after Major League Baseball suspended spring training and delayed the start of the season by two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams around the majors, including the Dodgers, decided Friday to send players home, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Not every club is following suit. At least two teams had workouts scheduled Friday and Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

A player with another team, however, was told players wouldn’t return to the club’s facility until the league establishes a start date for the season. Until then, the club has canceled activities.

The clubs’ decisions to send players home came after the league and the players association met Friday to begin discussing how to proceed.

Advertisement

In a memo sent to players Friday afternoon, the union advised players that teams were directed to inform players that they have three options: stay in the area of their club’s spring training facility, travel to their club’s home city, or travel home to wherever they live as long as it’s not classified as a high-risk area.

Clubs are required to pay regular spring training allowances to players who decide to stay around the spring training facility. Teams are also expected to assist in the effort to find or extend housing accommodations. Players will have access to their club’s facilities. Clubs “will make best efforts” to supply the usual accommodations at the facility, including meals.

On Thursday, shortly after MLB’s decision to suspend operations, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the organization had hoped players would stay in Arizona and report to Camelback Ranch to stay active. He added it wasn’t a mandate. Dodgers players reported to the facility Friday morning, but were limited in their workouts.