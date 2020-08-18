Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers lineup vs. Mariners: Tony Gonsolin looks to continue strong start

Tony Gonsolin will start against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
1:21 PM
Tony Gonsolin will look to build upon a strong performance when he faces the Seattle Mariners as the Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The right-hander will make his third start this season after posting a career-high eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres last week. Gonsolin was inserted into the rotation as a sixth starter because the Dodgers are in the midst of playing 17 straight days. Their next day off is Monday.

Gonsolin will pitch while Alex Wood continues progressing from a shoulder injury. The left-hander is slated to throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday. He’ll throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday if he doesn’t have a setback. A four-inning simulated game would likely follow.

Dodgers offense continues to thrive late in games and against right-handed pitching

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with A.J. Pollock (11) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Dodgers offense continues to thrive late in games and against right-handed pitching

Almost 75% of the Dodgers’ plate appearances have come against right-handed pitching. They also have an MLB-best 10 comeback wins.

Gonsolin’s emergence as a legitimate sixth option gives the Dodgers a cushion to not rush Wood’s return.

Corey Seager will bat second and play shortstop again after he and his older brother Kyle became the first brothers to hit home runs on opposing teams in the same game since 2001 on Monday. He’ll hit behind Mookie Betts, who hit his first leadoff home run as a Dodger on Monday.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

AJ Pollock DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor LF

Max Muncy 1B

Kiké Hernández 2B

Austin Barnes C

Tony Gonsolin RHP

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

