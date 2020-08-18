Dodgers lineup vs. Mariners: Tony Gonsolin looks to continue strong start

Tony Gonsolin will look to build upon a strong performance when he faces the Seattle Mariners as the Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The right-hander will make his third start this season after posting a career-high eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres last week. Gonsolin was inserted into the rotation as a sixth starter because the Dodgers are in the midst of playing 17 straight days. Their next day off is Monday.

Gonsolin will pitch while Alex Wood continues progressing from a shoulder injury. The left-hander is slated to throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday. He’ll throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday if he doesn’t have a setback. A four-inning simulated game would likely follow.

Advertisement

Gonsolin’s emergence as a legitimate sixth option gives the Dodgers a cushion to not rush Wood’s return.

Corey Seager will bat second and play shortstop again after he and his older brother Kyle became the first brothers to hit home runs on opposing teams in the same game since 2001 on Monday. He’ll hit behind Mookie Betts, who hit his first leadoff home run as a Dodger on Monday.



DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Advertisement

Justin Turner 3B

AJ Pollock DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor LF

Advertisement

Max Muncy 1B

Kiké Hernández 2B

Austin Barnes C

Tony Gonsolin RHP