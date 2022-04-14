Photos: Dodgers fans flock to Chavez Ravine for 2022 home opener

It’s time for Dodger Baseball!

After opening the 2022 season on the road in Denver and Minneapolis, the Dodgers returned home to play their first game of the season at Dodger Stadium among throngs of early-arriving (yes, you read that right) Dodgers fans.

Los Angeles Times photographers Myung J. Chun and Robert Gauthier were at Dodger Stadium capturing the unique spectacle that is Chavez Ravine on an early spring evening.

Dodgers fan Carlos Aranibar prepares his Dodger dogs while attending the team’s home opener with family. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans Jacob Solis, left, and Selena Zuniga try to get pictures of players before the start of the team’s home opener against the Cincinnati Reds. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A young Dodgers fan watches players warm up before the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts points to the stands before the team’s home opener against the Reds. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)