Photos: Dodgers fans flock to Chavez Ravine for 2022 home opener

It’s time for Dodger Baseball!
After opening the 2022 season on the road in Denver and Minneapolis, the Dodgers returned home to play their first game of the season at Dodger Stadium among throngs of early-arriving (yes, you read that right) Dodgers fans.
Los Angeles Times photographers Myung J. Chun and Robert Gauthier were at Dodger Stadium capturing the unique spectacle that is Chavez Ravine on an early spring evening.
