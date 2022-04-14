Dodgers

Photos: Dodgers fans flock to Chavez Ravine for 2022 home opener

Dodgers fans start to fill the left field pavilion before the team’s home opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. Chun
Robert Gauthier
It’s time for Dodger Baseball!

After opening the 2022 season on the road in Denver and Minneapolis, the Dodgers returned home to play their first game of the season at Dodger Stadium among throngs of early-arriving (yes, you read that right) Dodgers fans.

Los Angeles Times photographers Myung J. Chun and Robert Gauthier were at Dodger Stadium capturing the unique spectacle that is Chavez Ravine on an early spring evening.

Dodgers fan Carlos Aranibar prepares his Dodger dogs while attending the team's home opener with family.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers fans Jacob Solis, left, and Selena Zuniga try to get pictures of players before the start of the team’s home opener against the Cincinnati Reds.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A young Dodgers fan watches players warm up before the game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts points to the stands before the team's home opener against the Reds.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Fireworks highlight the announcement of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup during opening day.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

