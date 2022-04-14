Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates: Start time, latest news from home opener

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the Colorado Rockies last week. Buehler will start for the Dodgers tonight against the Cincinnati Reds.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler takes the mound for the Dodgers in their 2022 home opener at Dodger Stadium against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw realizes bigger things are ahead

By Bill Plaschke

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates with teammates after throwing seven perfect innings against the Twins on Wednesday.
(Craig Lassig / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw was removed from the game after seven innings despite having not allowed a baserunner.

Perfect.

Dave Roberts pulled his pitcher even though he was two innings from achieving a baseball feat matched by only 23 pitchers in major league history.

Perfect.

In a 7-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Minneapolis’ frigid Target Field on Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers eschewed a moment of individual glory for an eventual opportunity at team greatness.

Seriously, is there anything more perfect?

Read more >>>

Clayton Kershaw is pitch-perfect for seven innings, but is removed as Dodgers roll

By Jack Harris

MINNEAPOLIS — Clayton Kershaw gave a wide-eyed smile to Gavin Lux as he walked off the field.

He laughed while fist-bumping teammates in the dugout as he descended the stairs.

Then he found catcher Austin Barnes and wrapped him in a quick hug, the only time a dejected look ever crossed his face.

“Sorry,” Kershaw told his catcher, as a perfect day came to an imperfect end.

Barnes looked back at the future Hall of Famer, tapped his side and flashed a grin.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

The Dodgers have 157 games left to play in the 2022 regular season. Here’s the TV channel and streaming option for each contest:

