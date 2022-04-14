Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates: Start time, latest news from home opener

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw realizes bigger things are ahead
Clayton Kershaw was removed from the game after seven innings despite having not allowed a baserunner.
Perfect.
Dave Roberts pulled his pitcher even though he was two innings from achieving a baseball feat matched by only 23 pitchers in major league history.
Perfect.
In a 7-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Minneapolis’ frigid Target Field on Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers eschewed a moment of individual glory for an eventual opportunity at team greatness.
Seriously, is there anything more perfect?
Clayton Kershaw is pitch-perfect for seven innings, but is removed as Dodgers roll
MINNEAPOLIS — Clayton Kershaw gave a wide-eyed smile to Gavin Lux as he walked off the field.
He laughed while fist-bumping teammates in the dugout as he descended the stairs.
Then he found catcher Austin Barnes and wrapped him in a quick hug, the only time a dejected look ever crossed his face.
“Sorry,” Kershaw told his catcher, as a perfect day came to an imperfect end.
Barnes looked back at the future Hall of Famer, tapped his side and flashed a grin.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
The Dodgers have 157 games left to play in the 2022 regular season. Here’s the TV channel and streaming option for each contest: