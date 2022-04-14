Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds live updates: Start time, latest news from home opener

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw realizes bigger things are ahead

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates with teammates after throwing seven perfect innings against the Twins on Wednesday. (Craig Lassig / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw was removed from the game after seven innings despite having not allowed a baserunner.

Perfect.

Dave Roberts pulled his pitcher even though he was two innings from achieving a baseball feat matched by only 23 pitchers in major league history.

Perfect.

In a 7-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Minneapolis’ frigid Target Field on Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers eschewed a moment of individual glory for an eventual opportunity at team greatness.

Seriously, is there anything more perfect?

