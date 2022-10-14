Dodgers’ Walker Buehler to make his temporary broadcasting debut during NLDS

This is a temporary job. Walker Buehler will make his debut as a network television analyst Friday, but he does not plan to visit the wardrobe department first.

“No,” he said. “I had somebody send my suits from home. I’ve got two suits.”

He’s got two days in the Fox studio in Los Angeles, starting with pregame analysis Friday before the National League Division Series broadcasts on FS1: the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at 1:30 p.m., followed by Buehler’s Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at 5:30 p.m.

Buehler will appear again Saturday. He has made no commitment beyond then, and he said he has not seriously thought about whether he would want to pursue broadcasting when his playing career ends.

“It’s something that’s a little bit different for me,” he said, “but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

So long as he cannot pitch — he is rehabilitating after Tommy John surgery — he can talk pitching with you.

“I think I’m going to try and help break down a little bit of the starting pitching, both for us and for the other game,” Buehler said.

“I’ll talk through a little bit more of the new school side of things, talk about how we look at analytics and spin rate and stuff like that, that maybe isn’t super explained. I think everyone knows what it is. I don’t think they know quite how it’s applied or looked at, or anything like that. Hopefully, I can bring a little bit of that to it, and people enjoy it.”

Buehler, 28, a two-time All-Star, is not neglecting his rehabilitation. He will do Friday what he said he generally does when the Dodgers are out of town: get in his daily workout at a private facility.

“I’ll get my stuff done,” he said, “and then I’ll head over there and try to be a broadcaster for a day.”

