Two of Steve Garvey’s former teammates just endorsed ... not Steve Garvey for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate candidates, from left, Rep. Barbara Lee, Steve Garvey, Rep. Adam B. Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter on the debate stage in San Francisco on Feb. 12.

In 1977, and again in 1978, the Dodgers lost the World Series to the hated New York Yankees. The third time was the charm: In 1981, the Dodgers beat the Yankees.

“Fernandomania” dominated the regular season, but Fernando Valenzuela struggled during his lone World Series start. He pitched a complete game — a 5-4 victory — but he walked seven and made a now-heretical 147 pitches.

The Dodgers’ cleanup hitter in that game, first baseman Steve Garvey, batted .417 in the World Series.

Four decades later, Garvey is running for the U.S. Senate. On Wednesday, two of his teammates from that 1981 championship team, endorsed — no, not Garvey, but Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland).

Dusty Baker and Dave Stewart are among five former major leaguers listed as endorsers in an announcement issued by Lee’s office Wednesday.

Lee is running fourth in polling for California’s vacant Senate seat, with Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) comfortably ahead and Garvey and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) fighting for second. Election day is Tuesday, although early voting is underway. The top two finishers advance to the November runoff.

Lee’s announcement highlighted the endorsement of five former players for the Oakland Athletics, her hometown team. Stewart, who was born and raised in Oakland, was a four-time 20-game winner for the A’s and was the most valuable player of the 1989 World Series. Baker, who went to high school and college in Northern California, finished his career with the A’s in 1985-86.

“As a longtime A’s fan,” Lee said in a statement, “it means the world to me to have the support of A’s greats who have contributed so much to our community in Oakland and the East Bay.”

After the A’s unveiled plans to move to Las Vegas, Lee introduced what she called the “Moneyball Act,” which would strip Major League Baseball of its cherished antitrust exemption if a team that moves does not provide financial compensation to its old hometown. The bill was introduced last June; no action has been taken on it since then.