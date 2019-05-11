Servite's Jake Overman trying to find the right fit on whirlwind of recruiting trips

It’s been a busy offseason for Anaheim Servite’s Jake Overman.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end has been making the rounds, visiting campuses all across the country, looking for the right fit.
“I’ve been told by many other kids who are in college now that I’ll know when I step on the campus, so I’m still looking for that,” Overman said. “It might have already happened.”
Overman has stepped on several campuses this offseason, taking unofficial visits to Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Wisconsin. He’s back in Berkeley this weekend.
“Cal [has] big academics, big-time football as well, so that’s a big one,” he said.
Wisconsin wants Overman to make a return trip with his parents. Arkansas is trying to get him to come to Fayetteville. He plans to visit Vanderbilt next weekend after receiving a scholarship offer this week from the Commodores, his first from a Southeastern Conference program.
Overman has been trying to get to each school that offers him a scholarship. So far, the list of offers is a dozen deep, including Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah and San Diego State.
“They’re all coming at me pretty hard right now and that’s something that I’m really blessed to be able to say, so I’m just going to wait for this spring and see who can take the lead. I’m excited for that,” he said. “I’d love to be able to make a decision before senior season just so I could get that over with and be able to focus on my own team and winning a championship.”
Feeling needed
One thing that stood out for Overman on trips to Colorado and Oregon State was how wanted he felt. The Buffaloes don’t have much depth at tight end and are looking for a versatile contributor like Overman.
“They want somebody [like me] instead of [someone] who can just block and then another player that can just catch and run routes. They want somebody that can do both and I think I bring that to the table,” he said. “The trip was great. It was a good time. I spent a lot of time with the coaching staff, hung out with some of the players, got to see the new facilities and got to experience Boulder with my family. It was a great time.”
In Corvallis, Overman spent a lot of time with Oregon State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, with whom he’s built a great relationship. The Servite senior-to-be also got a change to sit down with Beavers coach Jonathan Smith and came away impressed with the interaction.
UCLA in the mix
Overman also had positive things to say about UCLA and tight ends coach Derek Sage, the first coach to reach out to Overman. He stayed on campus to talk with and get instruction from Sage following a photo shoot for a recruiting magazine that was held at UCLA.
“Coach Sage is definitely a good guy and UCLA is also a great place,” Overman said. “If they were to offer, that would be cool ’cause it’s a local school and I just grew up a UCLA fan.”
St. John Bosco star to leave Florida
Four-star cornerback Chris Steele was the first California prospect the University of Florida signed since 2010, but it looks unlikely Steele will play for the Gators. Steele graduated from St. John Bosco early and enrolled at Florida in January. He practiced with the Gators this spring, but entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and does not intend to return to Florida, according to several reports. He likely will have to file an appeal to be immediately eligible to play this year.
Steele becomes the second top prospect from the Southland’s 2019 class to leave a school before even making it to fall camp, joining Santa Ana Mater Dei’s Bru McCoy, who left USC less than three weeks after enrolling and transferred to Texas.