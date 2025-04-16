Prep talk: Former Servite coach Troy Thomas will attend NFL draft

Former Servite High defensive lineman Mason Graham was The Times’ player of the year in 2021. He’s expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick next week.

Former Servite High coach Troy Thomas will be attending next week’s NFL draft in Green Bay, Wis., at the invitation of Mason Graham, his former defensive lineman.

“He told me to dress nice,” Thomas said.

Graham and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, another Servite grad from the 2021 team, are expected to be first-round draft picks.

“It’s exciting for them and their families. Both were great young men and represented Servite in such a positive way,” Thomas said.

Advertisement

Servite was able to reach the Southern Section Division 1 championship game against Mater Dei in their senior season. No other school since the 2015 season has prevented the final from being Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco.

New Venues announced for 2028 Olympic Games. https://t.co/eKaNab4pYg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 15, 2025

Graham was The Times’ player of the year in 2021 and became an All-American at Michigan. McMillan went on to star at Arizona.

“They check every box,” Thomas said. “High character, durable.”

Once a year in the NFL draft, there’s a reminder how multi-sport athletes are embraced. Two former Servite players expected to be first-round picks, Mason Graham and Tetairoa McMillan, were also a wrestler and volleyball player in high school. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 15, 2025

Thomas is now an assistant coach at Edison. He’ll be leaving next Wednesday for Green Bay. The first night of the draft is April 24.

“I’m very excited for both,” Thomas said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.