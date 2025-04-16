Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Former Servite coach Troy Thomas will attend NFL draft

Defensive lineman Mason Graham fights off blocks as he rushes the Mater Dei quarterback while playing for Servite High.
Former Servite High defensive lineman Mason Graham was The Times’ player of the year in 2021. He’s expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick next week.
(Kyusung Gong)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Former Servite High coach Troy Thomas will be attending next week’s NFL draft in Green Bay, Wis., at the invitation of Mason Graham, his former defensive lineman.

“He told me to dress nice,” Thomas said.

Graham and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, another Servite grad from the 2021 team, are expected to be first-round draft picks.

“It’s exciting for them and their families. Both were great young men and represented Servite in such a positive way,” Thomas said.

Advertisement

Servite was able to reach the Southern Section Division 1 championship game against Mater Dei in their senior season. No other school since the 2015 season has prevented the final from being Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco.

Graham was The Times’ player of the year in 2021 and became an All-American at Michigan. McMillan went on to star at Arizona.

“They check every box,” Thomas said. “High character, durable.”

Thomas is now an assistant coach at Edison. He’ll be leaving next Wednesday for Green Bay. The first night of the draft is April 24.

“I’m very excited for both,” Thomas said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement