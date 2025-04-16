Prep talk: Former Servite coach Troy Thomas will attend NFL draft
Former Servite High coach Troy Thomas will be attending next week’s NFL draft in Green Bay, Wis., at the invitation of Mason Graham, his former defensive lineman.
“He told me to dress nice,” Thomas said.
Graham and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, another Servite grad from the 2021 team, are expected to be first-round draft picks.
“It’s exciting for them and their families. Both were great young men and represented Servite in such a positive way,” Thomas said.
Servite was able to reach the Southern Section Division 1 championship game against Mater Dei in their senior season. No other school since the 2015 season has prevented the final from being Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco.
Graham was The Times’ player of the year in 2021 and became an All-American at Michigan. McMillan went on to star at Arizona.
“They check every box,” Thomas said. “High character, durable.”
Thomas is now an assistant coach at Edison. He’ll be leaving next Wednesday for Green Bay. The first night of the draft is April 24.
“I’m very excited for both,” Thomas said.
