Logan Soelberg breaks through on the lacrosse field

“There’s a lot of talent but not the exposure the East Coast gets,” he said. “It’s a lot of football players who transition into lacrosse as to people bred into lacrosse who grow up with a stick in their hand, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They get physicality and toughness out of it but don’t have those stick skills or the lacrosse IQ. It comes with time. The West Coast is a little behind but will catch up in time.”