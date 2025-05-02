Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

San Juan Hills 10, Roosevelt 9

BOYS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

Dos Pueblos 15, El Segundo 7

Huntington Beach 9, Vista Murrieta 8

Oaks Christian 9, Crean Lutheran 6

Village Christian 13, Trabuco Hills 11

St.John Bosco 11, Crespi 8

Aliso Niguel 12, El Dorado 4

Palos Verdes 12, Valencia 2

San Clemente 10, Oak Park 3

DIVISION 3

Second Round

West Ranch 13, Millikan 4

Linfield Christian 18, Viewpoint 9

San Juan Hills 15, Chaparral 12

Riverside King 15, Santa Barbara 9

Grace Brethren 12, Beckman 8

Simi Valley 10, Brentwood 9

University 11, Long Beach Poly 7

Agoura 17, Dana Hills 7

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals

JSerra at Mira Costa

Santa Margarita vs. Marlborough, at Glendale at 6 p.m.

Redondo Union at San Clemente, 6 p.m.

Mater Dei at Santa Ana Foothill

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals

Corona de Mar at Loyola

Foothill at JSerra

Westlake at Mater Dei

St. Francis at Santa Margarita

GIRLS

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals

Village Christian at El Segundo

Palos Verdes at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills at Corona del Mar

Anaheim Canyon at St. Margaret’s

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals

Trabuco Hills at Cate

Aliso Niguel at University, 6 p.m.

Westridge at Oaks Christian

Glendale at Dos Pueblos

