High school lacrosse: Girls’ and boys’ playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
San Juan Hills 10, Roosevelt 9
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
Dos Pueblos 15, El Segundo 7
Huntington Beach 9, Vista Murrieta 8
Oaks Christian 9, Crean Lutheran 6
Village Christian 13, Trabuco Hills 11
St.John Bosco 11, Crespi 8
Aliso Niguel 12, El Dorado 4
Palos Verdes 12, Valencia 2
San Clemente 10, Oak Park 3
DIVISION 3
Second Round
West Ranch 13, Millikan 4
Linfield Christian 18, Viewpoint 9
San Juan Hills 15, Chaparral 12
Riverside King 15, Santa Barbara 9
Grace Brethren 12, Beckman 8
Simi Valley 10, Brentwood 9
University 11, Long Beach Poly 7
Agoura 17, Dana Hills 7
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
JSerra at Mira Costa
Santa Margarita vs. Marlborough, at Glendale at 6 p.m.
Redondo Union at San Clemente, 6 p.m.
Mater Dei at Santa Ana Foothill
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals
Corona de Mar at Loyola
Foothill at JSerra
Westlake at Mater Dei
St. Francis at Santa Margarita
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals
Village Christian at El Segundo
Palos Verdes at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills at Corona del Mar
Anaheim Canyon at St. Margaret’s
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals
Trabuco Hills at Cate
Aliso Niguel at University, 6 p.m.
Westridge at Oaks Christian
Glendale at Dos Pueblos
