The Times' preseason high school baseball rankings

By
Feb 07, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Pitcher Emilio Morales (left), catcher Darius Perry and pitcher Jared Jones lead No. 1 La Mirada. (Courtesy La Mirada High)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland heading into the regular season:

Rk. SCHOOL | Comment

1. LA MIRADA | Junior pitcher Jared Jones is a future first-round draft pick.

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE | P Sam Hliboki, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, SS Drew Bowser are elite.

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN. | Lancers have everything needed to win Division 1.

4. MIRA COSTA. Neighborhood team is loaded with talent.

5. BECKMAN | There’s still two McLain brothers on veteran team.

6. BISHOP AMAT | Young team has looked terrific in winter ball.

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH | Josh Hahn’s hitting, pitching is outstanding.

8. JSERRA | Sophomore infielder Cody Schrier is the next Chase Strumpf.

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME | If Lucas Gordon is healthy, beware.

10. MARANATHA | Pitcher Dawson Netz is the real deal.

11. YUCAIPA | Pitcher Tyson Heaton (12-0) returns from 28-5 team.

12. BIRMINGHAM | Catcher Johnny Tincher leads two-time defending City champions.

13. CAPISTRANO VALLEY | OF Nathan Manning returns for defending Division 1 champs.

14. GAHR | Lots of college commits and strong pitching depth.

15. AYALA | Cal State Fullerton signee Joe Naranjo is two-way standout.

16. WEST RANCH | Camacho brothers know how to ignite offense.

17. ETIWANDA | Best shortstop in Southland is Cody Freeman.

18. CORONA | Pitcher Michael Flores is ace in the making.

19. CYPRESS | Pitcher Cameron Repetti leads veteran team.

20. SIMI VALLEY | Pitchers Justin Campbell, Andrew Devine are healthy.

21. ST. BONAVENTURE | Let’s see who can beat pitcher Jake Saum.

22. VISTA MURRIETA | Zach Rodriguez had 27 hits as sophomore.

23. REDONDO | Mira Costa series will be epic at the end of season.

24. ALISO NIGUEL | Lots of pitching depth, led by Evan Fitterer.

25. EL CAMINO REAL | Adam Christopher, Cole Kitchen lead City title contender.

