The Times' preseason high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland heading into the regular season:
Rk. SCHOOL | Comment
1. LA MIRADA | Junior pitcher Jared Jones is a future first-round draft pick.
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE | P Sam Hliboki, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, SS Drew Bowser are elite.
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN. | Lancers have everything needed to win Division 1.
4. MIRA COSTA. Neighborhood team is loaded with talent.
5. BECKMAN | There’s still two McLain brothers on veteran team.
6. BISHOP AMAT | Young team has looked terrific in winter ball.
7. HUNTINGTON BEACH | Josh Hahn’s hitting, pitching is outstanding.
8. JSERRA | Sophomore infielder Cody Schrier is the next Chase Strumpf.
9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME | If Lucas Gordon is healthy, beware.
10. MARANATHA | Pitcher Dawson Netz is the real deal.
11. YUCAIPA | Pitcher Tyson Heaton (12-0) returns from 28-5 team.
12. BIRMINGHAM | Catcher Johnny Tincher leads two-time defending City champions.
13. CAPISTRANO VALLEY | OF Nathan Manning returns for defending Division 1 champs.
14. GAHR | Lots of college commits and strong pitching depth.
15. AYALA | Cal State Fullerton signee Joe Naranjo is two-way standout.
16. WEST RANCH | Camacho brothers know how to ignite offense.
17. ETIWANDA | Best shortstop in Southland is Cody Freeman.
18. CORONA | Pitcher Michael Flores is ace in the making.
19. CYPRESS | Pitcher Cameron Repetti leads veteran team.
20. SIMI VALLEY | Pitchers Justin Campbell, Andrew Devine are healthy.
21. ST. BONAVENTURE | Let’s see who can beat pitcher Jake Saum.
22. VISTA MURRIETA | Zach Rodriguez had 27 hits as sophomore.
23. REDONDO | Mira Costa series will be epic at the end of season.
24. ALISO NIGUEL | Lots of pitching depth, led by Evan Fitterer.
25. EL CAMINO REAL | Adam Christopher, Cole Kitchen lead City title contender.