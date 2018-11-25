The Times' boys' basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)
1. SIERRA CANYON (4-0) Faces Granada Hills on Thursday (1)
2. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (0-0) Plays this week in Battlezone tourney (3)
3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (3-0) Travels to Chicago on Saturday (4)
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) Won El Monte tournament (5)
5. FAIRFAX (4-0) Big win over Bishop Montgomery (9)
6. WESTCHESTER (0-0) Hosting own tournament this week (7)
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) Etiwanda showdown looming (8)
8. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (3-1) Needs to get healthy (2)
9. CAMARILLO (4-0) Jaime Jaquez has scored 36, 36 and 40 points (15)
10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-1) Headed to Las Vegas (10)
11. ETIWANDA (5-0) Eagles playing tough defense (12)
12. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME (0-1) Close loss to Corona Centennial (11)
13. WASHINGTON PREP (3-1) Playing in Westchester tourney (14)
14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-2) Julian Rishwain had 35 points on Saturday (17)
15. ROLLING HILLS PREP (3-1) Consolation champs at Redondo (13)
16. DAMIEN (2-1) Young team with big upside (16)
17. CHAMINADE (6-1) Lost to Notre Dame after leading 19-0 (18)
18. RANCHO VERDE (4-1) Standout Jaxen Turner will soon join team (19)
19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Showdown with Los Altos on Tuesday (21)
20. FREMONT (2-1) Chris Page is off to stellar start (23)
21. CHINO HILLS (0-0) Plays Highland on Monday at Centennial (24)
22. BIRMINGHAM (2-2) Patriots show early signs of promise (20)
23. TAFT (0-0) Toreadors play in St. Monica tourney (22)
24. LONG BEACH POLY (0-0) Open in Westchester tourney (25)
25. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-2) Wolverines waiting for three starters to return (6)