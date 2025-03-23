Girls’ basketball final top 20 rankings for the Southland
Final top 20 high school girls basketball rankings courtesy of Harold Abend of CalHiSports.com.
Rk., school, record:
1. Etiwanda, 28-5
2. Ontario Christian, 30-2
3. Sierra Canyon, 28-3
4. Mater Dei, 29-4
5. Bishop Montgomery, 22-6
6. Sage Hill, 23-12
7. Windward, 21-11
8. Fairmont Prep, 23-11
9. Rancho Christian, 26-9
10. Brentwood, 27-9
11. Moreno Valley, 26-8
12. Harvard-Westlake, 24-8
13. Oak Park, 21-4
14. North Torrance, 20-9
15. Hamilton, 26-3
16. Birmingham, 22-8
17. Keppel, 25-10
18. Westchester, 22-8
19. Rosary, 18-14
20. Rolling Hills Prep, 22-9
