Girls’ basketball final top 20 rankings for the Southland

Etiwanda players celebrate on the bench as they won a third consecutive Open Division girls' basketball state championship.
(Greg Stein)

Final top 20 high school girls basketball rankings courtesy of Harold Abend of CalHiSports.com.

Rk., school, record:

1. Etiwanda, 28-5

2. Ontario Christian, 30-2

3. Sierra Canyon, 28-3

4. Mater Dei, 29-4

5. Bishop Montgomery, 22-6

6. Sage Hill, 23-12

7. Windward, 21-11

8. Fairmont Prep, 23-11

9. Rancho Christian, 26-9

10. Brentwood, 27-9

11. Moreno Valley, 26-8

12. Harvard-Westlake, 24-8

13. Oak Park, 21-4

14. North Torrance, 20-9

15. Hamilton, 26-3

16. Birmingham, 22-8

17. Keppel, 25-10

18. Westchester, 22-8

19. Rosary, 18-14

20. Rolling Hills Prep, 22-9
