Previews of high school football bowl games on Saturday

A look at the Southern California high school football bowl games on Saturday:
1-A: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (11-3) at Upland (12-2), 6 p.m.
Upland lost standout running back Cameron Davis to an injury last week but still won the Division 2 championship behind sophomore Julian Dedman. The Highlanders will need to run the ball effectively against a young, talented Sierra Canyon team that could be Division 1 in two years. Both teams have solid kickers and quarterbacks who can deliver in the clutch. The pick: Sierra Canyon.
3-A: Rialto Eisenhower (14-0) at Fontana Kaiser (13-1), 6 p.m.
Christian Hunter carried the ball 44 times for 327 yards last week for Kaiser. As long as he got some sleep this week, he’ll be ready for 50 carries. Eisenhower, though, keeps finding ways to win with unsung players. The pick: Kaiser.
4-A: Delano Kennedy (13-1) at Garfield (12-1), 6 p.m.
Yoncanni Sandoval is a big-play weapon for Kennedy. He has rushed for 141 and 212 yards in his last two games. Garfield will try to take what it learned from playing Narbonne into its first regional appearance. Nicholas Delgadillo is averaging 11 tackles a game. Sophomore quarterback Jonathan Bautista has been making steady improvement. The pick: Garfield.
5-A: Temecula Linfield Christian (13-1) at San Diego (11-1), 6 p.m.
Linfield Christian quarterback Kaleb Maresh was 12-of-15 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Artesia last week. San Diego relies on running the ball. The pick: Linfield Christian.
6-A: Locke (10-4) at Escondido Orange Glen (8-3), 6 p.m.
Locke won its first City Section title last week and continues into uncharted territory. Quarterback Mikel Beime keeps coming through on offense and defense. Orange Glen has gone from 1-9 last season to a bowl game. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Villalobos has been a key contributor. The pick: Locke.