Grace Brethren quarterback Mikey Zele leads multiple scoring drives that wear down top-seeded Corona del Mar

Zele guided the Lancers (12-2) on a 95-yard, nine-minute scoring drive in the third quarter. Lontrelle Diggs’ one-yard TD run gave Grace Brethren a 19-14 lead. Zele had a third-down scramble that picked up a first down and a fourth-down run to gain another first down. Then he scored on 19-yard run with 5:51 left as Grace Brethren’s offensive line began to wear down the Sea Kings.