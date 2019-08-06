Impact defensive backs to watch in 2019

With the continuing offensive emphasis on passing, defensive backs have gained in importance for teams, and there’s plenty of good ones for 2019 in high school football.

Santa Ana Mater Dei doesn’t have just one, but two, three and four, including junior Jaylin Davies.

St. John Bosco also has experience in the secondary, led by UCLA-bound Jake Newman at safety.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame returns all-leaguer Justin Horton at safety, but the player who was earning rave reviews this summer was cornerback Sean Guyton.

Narbonne has Stanford-bound Brandon Jones.

Makell Esteen of Lawndale is coming off a junior season in which he had eight interceptions.

John Humphrey of Muir, who has committed to play for UCLA, is also effective catching passes.

Semaj Verner of Mayfair is 6 feet 3 and ready for a huge senior season.

Clark Phillips of La Habra, committed to Ohio State, is two-way standout.

Mason White of Birmingham is a 16-year-old senior who continues to be one of the best in the City Section.

Loyola has two juniors in the mold of former Cubs David Long and Myles Bryant in Ceyair Wright and Zakhari Spears.