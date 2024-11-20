This week’s top high school football games

A look at this week’s top high school football semifinal playoff games:

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (10-0) at Corona Centennial (9-2), 7 p.m.

Both teams knew when they played on Aug. 25, and Mater Dei won 42-25, there might be a rematch. It’s happening, with a trip to the Southern Section Division I final on the line. Quarterback Husan Longstreet, now a USC commit, didn’t play for the Huskies in the first game. He will try to use his versatility and experience to help running back Malachi Roby. It still comes down to whether the Huskies can win the battle of the tranches. Mater Dei’s linebackers are exceptional, and quarterback Dash Beierly has had only one pass intercepted this season. The pick: Mater Dei.

Birmingham (6-4) at Narbonne (11-0), 7 p.m.

This City Section Open Division semifinal has been in the works for weeks. Even with seven players removed from its roster because of ineligibility, the Gauchos still have quarterback Jaden O’Neal, an Oklahoma commit, and running back/linebacker Mark Iheanachor, a Southern Methodist commit. Birmingham has a 48-game City Section winning streak and has been making steady progress behind running back Dresden Fowles and linebacker Eddie Plaza. The pick: Birmingham.