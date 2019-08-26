Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Participation in high school sports declines nationally for the first time in 30 years

Mater Dei football
A national survey released on Monday shows that high school sports participation declined for the first time in 30 years, led by declining participation in football.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 26, 2019
7:15 AM
High school sports received a double dose of bad news on Monday when the annual participation survey by the National Federation of State High School Assns. showed a decline in sports participation for the first time in 30 years for the 2018-19 season.

Leading the decline was another drop in football participation, with 11-man football dropping by 30,829 to 1,006,013, the lowest mark since the 1999-2000 school year. It’s the fifth consecutive year of declining football participation.

Overall sports participation was 7,937,491, a decline of 43,395 from 2017-18.

“We know from recent surveys that the number of kids involved in youth sports has been declining, and a decline in the number of public school students has been predicted for a number of years, so we knew our ‘streak’ might end someday,” said Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, in a statement. “The data from this year’s survey serves as a reminder that we have to work even harder in the coming years to involve more students in these vital programs – not only athletics but performing arts programs as well.”

The California Interscholastic Federation gave a preview of Monday’s survey earlier this month when its survey showed that football participation in California had declined for the fourth consecutive year.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
