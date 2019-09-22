Nico Young of Newbury Park sets course record at Woodbridge Cross Country Classic

There are moments in sports you never forget as a fan. High school cross-country fans who made the trip to Norco, Calif., on Saturday night and waited for the final race of the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic to see Nico Young of Newbury Park were rewarded with one of those memorable moments.

Young ran the three-mile course at SilverLakes Sports Complex in astounding fashion. He finished in a course record time of 13:39.7. He just missed the national three-mile record of 13:39.

It will go down as one of the best individual performances in California history. Newbury Park teammate Jace Aschbrenner finished second in 14:04.8.

In an era where superlatives are all too often tossed out by the public, this one’s truly deserved: @Nico__Young__ wins the Woodbridge Classic by obliterating the meet record with a 13:39.7 sizzler for 3 miles!!! #YesAlsoFastestEverForThreeMilesInXC #FRIGGINCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/wPlypcGttH — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) September 22, 2019

No one should be surprised. Young won state and Southern Section titles last season as a junior and had been training well. He was poised to run his best in this prestigious event in which the boys sweepstakes race went off at 9:54 p.m.

Austin Montez of Great Oak recorded the fastest time in the rated race at 14:30.5.

Corie Smith of Clovis Buchanan won the girls’ sweepstakes race in 16:04.8.