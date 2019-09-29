Zander Diamont goes from college quarterback to luxury estate agent

If anyone needs a reminder that not every college athlete goes to the pros and that you should have a Plan B and take advantage of your college education, they should look to Zander Diamont.

Diamont was an All-City quarterback at Venice High and a starter at Indiana. After graduating, he returned home and became a luxury estate agent in his mother’s firm. He used connections he made at Indiana to help with his latest job.

Diamont related his story of how the people you meet in college can be helpful after you graduate. While he was a student, he met Kevin Powell of Rubicon Construction, Diamont says. The young quarterback, whose mom is a successful real estate agent, began talking with Rubicon about real estate. Diamont says:

One day I met Kevin Powell of Rubicon Construction. Naturally, we began talking about real estate. He went on to show me his personal home in Bloomington, Ind., that he had built.

I couldn’t believe the level of quality and high end design in Bloomington. No other builders in the area were building this level of luxury home in the area. I began talking to Kevin about coming to do projects in LA. It became a “one day when I grow up” conversation of ours for the next four years. I ended up introducing Kevin to my mom, Cindy Ambuehl ... and they began working on a project for a massive remodel on one of the most sought after streets in Brentwood, Tigertail. This street is home to LeBron James.

My mom did an amazing job of hunting down the perfect project for Kevin. The moment I graduated I dove head first into joining them to see this project through and eventually list it on the market. We’ve had the property listed for two weeks with great interest.

Diamont is also helping younger brother Luca, the All-City quarterback at Venice who’s headed to Duke.

Lesson: Pay attention in class and make friends in college, because connections matter in the real world.