Compton football team to make first playoff appearance since 2008

Compton’s football team has earned its first playoff spot since 2008, and one of the key contributors has been senior running back Jaishawn Smith.

A three-year varsity player, he has grown to 6 feet 2 and become quite a ballcarrier. He has rushed for 1,299 yards and scored 18 touchdowns for Compton, which is 6-4 overall and finished third in the Moore League. Compton plays at El Rancho on Friday in a Division 11 playoff opener.

Coach Calvin Bryant returned to the program to focus on improving numbers and academics and seems to be making an impact.

Smith rushed for 249 yards last week against Cabrillo and had 93 yards in a loss to Long Beach Poly. He also plays defense and runs track.