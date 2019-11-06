Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Santa Monica football team makes playoffs for first time since 2014

Quarterback Anthony Arnou has passed for 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns to help Santa Monica advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
(Santa Monica)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 6, 2019
10:40 AM
Second-year coach Matt Kirk of Santa Monica was a longtime local junior college coach who has guided the Vikings to their first Southern Section playoff berth since 2014.

Santa Monica (6-4) will open the Division 11 playoffs on Friday against St. Bernard, and the Vikings have a productive quarterback in Anthony Arnou, who has passed for 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s two touchdowns away from setting a school single-season record.

Kayden Thomas has caught 10 touchdowns, made four interceptions and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Colby Bell, a basketball player, has caught 29 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He’s 6 feet 4 and a good target for Arnou.

A big defensive contributor has been Donovan Parks, who has five interceptions.

