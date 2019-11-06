Santa Monica football team makes playoffs for first time since 2014

Second-year coach Matt Kirk of Santa Monica was a longtime local junior college coach who has guided the Vikings to their first Southern Section playoff berth since 2014.

Santa Monica (6-4) will open the Division 11 playoffs on Friday against St. Bernard, and the Vikings have a productive quarterback in Anthony Arnou, who has passed for 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s two touchdowns away from setting a school single-season record.

Kayden Thomas has caught 10 touchdowns, made four interceptions and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Colby Bell, a basketball player, has caught 29 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He’s 6 feet 4 and a good target for Arnou.

A big defensive contributor has been Donovan Parks, who has five interceptions.