Judge denies request for injunction to let Narbonne participate in playoffs

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Thursday rejected a request by some Narbonne High students and parents for an injunction that would have allowed the school’s football team to participate in the City Section postseason playoffs, City Commissioner Vicky Lagos said.

The City Section imposed a playoff ban and forced the team, which had been 9-0, to forfeit all its victories after an investigation by the Los Angeles Unified School District determined that the school used multiple ineligible players.

Complicating the attempt to obtain the injunction was the fact that Narbonne’s administration declined to appeal the decision.

Narbonne is appealing a decision to ban the team from the 2020 playoffs because of a 2018 ineligible player.

