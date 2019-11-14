Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Judge denies request for injunction to let Narbonne participate in playoffs

Narbonne
Narbonne football players training last summer for the upcoming season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 14, 2019
2:24 PM
Share

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Thursday rejected a request by some Narbonne High students and parents for an injunction that would have allowed the school’s football team to participate in the City Section postseason playoffs, City Commissioner Vicky Lagos said.

The City Section imposed a playoff ban and forced the team, which had been 9-0, to forfeit all its victories after an investigation by the Los Angeles Unified School District determined that the school used multiple ineligible players.

Complicating the attempt to obtain the injunction was the fact that Narbonne’s administration declined to appeal the decision.

Advertisement

Narbonne is appealing a decision to ban the team from the 2020 playoffs because of a 2018 ineligible player.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement