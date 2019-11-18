Clark Slajchert of Oak Park starts season with 39-point performance

When it comes to candidates who might lead the Southland in basketball scoring this season, don’t count out 6-foot-1 point guard Clark Slajchert of Oak Park.

He averaged 30 points last season as a junior and began his senior season on Monday by contributing 39 points and eight assists in Oak Park’s 69-41 win over West Ranch in an opening game of the Burbank Providence tournament.

Headed next season to Penn, Slajchert wants to improve his point guard skills and make fewer turnovers but he still figures to score often.

Clark Slajchert averaged 30 points last season for Oak Park. Penn signee is up to 21 points. Oak Park 36, West Ranch 26. pic.twitter.com/6agUIedkZf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 19, 2019

“He can score whenever we need him to score,” coach Aaron Shaw said.

Advertisement

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame began the post-Ziaire Williams era with a 99-28 win over Santa Monica Pacifica Christian. The Knights are planning to shoot lots of threes this season. They made 19. Sophomore Ben Shtolzberg scored 27 points, including five threes, Ryan Engs had 15 points and freshman Dusty Stromer had 14 points.

Brentwood cruised to an 85-43 win over Knight. Brayden Thomas, a 6-foot-10 center, scored 21 points, Cameron MacDonald had 16 points and Freedom Rhames made five threes.

In the Redondo tournament, Bryan Mex scored 21 points and Isaiah Johnson 18 to help Bishop Montgomery defeated Crenshaw 66-62. Peninsula defeated Narbonne 53-48.

