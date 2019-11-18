Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Clark Slajchert of Oak Park starts season with 39-point performance

IMG_0554.jpg
After averaging 30 points last season, senior guard Clark Slajchert of Oak Park began the new basketball season with 39 points and eight assists in a 69-41 win over West Ranch.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 18, 2019
7:40 PM
When it comes to candidates who might lead the Southland in basketball scoring this season, don’t count out 6-foot-1 point guard Clark Slajchert of Oak Park.

He averaged 30 points last season as a junior and began his senior season on Monday by contributing 39 points and eight assists in Oak Park’s 69-41 win over West Ranch in an opening game of the Burbank Providence tournament.

Headed next season to Penn, Slajchert wants to improve his point guard skills and make fewer turnovers but he still figures to score often.

“He can score whenever we need him to score,” coach Aaron Shaw said.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame began the post-Ziaire Williams era with a 99-28 win over Santa Monica Pacifica Christian. The Knights are planning to shoot lots of threes this season. They made 19. Sophomore Ben Shtolzberg scored 27 points, including five threes, Ryan Engs had 15 points and freshman Dusty Stromer had 14 points.

Brentwood cruised to an 85-43 win over Knight. Brayden Thomas, a 6-foot-10 center, scored 21 points, Cameron MacDonald had 16 points and Freedom Rhames made five threes.

In the Redondo tournament, Bryan Mex scored 21 points and Isaiah Johnson 18 to help Bishop Montgomery defeated Crenshaw 66-62. Peninsula defeated Narbonne 53-48.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
