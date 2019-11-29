Nico Young of Newbury Park is runner to watch at state cross-country championship

It’s not a question whether Nico Young of Newbury Park is going to repeat as CIF state Division 2 cross-country champion on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno. The question is how fast he’ll run.

Young has been breaking course records this season. He set the course record last week in Riverside in winning the Southern Section Division 2 championship and set a national record for three miles earlier this season at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in 13:39.70. He has led Newbury Park to prominence for the team competition.

The 12-year-old Woodward Park course record also will be threatened by Young.

Young also will receive competition from teammate Jace Aschbrenner.

Advertisement

In Division 1, Great Oak is the favorite for boys and girls team title. Great Oak has won seven straight girls’ titles.

Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills, only a sophomore, will represent the City Section. She has won consecutive City Section individual titles.

