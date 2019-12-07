Nico Young leads Newbury Park to championship at Nike Cross nationals

Nico Young’s memorable and record-breaking cross-country season ended on Saturday in the rain in Portland, Ore. And it ended as every race he has participated in this season has ended _ in triumph.

Young, the senior at Newbury Park High, won the Nike Cross nationals, finishing the three-mile course in 14:52.23. He helped Newbury Park win the team title.

Last week, Young won the CIF state Division 2 championship and earlier this season set a national record over a three-mile cross-country course.

Young should be equally impressive this coming spring in track and field.

Advertisement