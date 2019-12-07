Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Nico Young leads Newbury Park to championship at Nike Cross nationals

tn-dpt-sp-cif-finals-cross-country-20191123-19
Nico Young concluded the cross-country season on Saturday by winning the national championship at the Nike Cross championship in Oregon.
(Raul Roa/Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 7, 2019
3:19 PM
Share

Nico Young’s memorable and record-breaking cross-country season ended on Saturday in the rain in Portland, Ore. And it ended as every race he has participated in this season has ended _ in triumph.

Young, the senior at Newbury Park High, won the Nike Cross nationals, finishing the three-mile course in 14:52.23. He helped Newbury Park win the team title.

Last week, Young won the CIF state Division 2 championship and earlier this season set a national record over a three-mile cross-country course.

Young should be equally impressive this coming spring in track and field.

Advertisement

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement