No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei is off to a 6-0 start in prep basketball

There will be many tests ahead in a long prep basketball season, but No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei is certainly playing well, with a 6-0 start that includes winning the Corona del Mar tournament on Saturday.

The Monarchs routed Pacifica Christian 90-38. The co-MVPs of the tournament were Devin Askew and Harrison Hornery. Hornery had 21 points and Askew had 10 in the final. Aidan Prukop and Nick Davidson added 14 points apiece.

Mater Dei is headed to Las Vegas to compete in the Tarkanian Classic this week.

Harvard-Westlake improved to 11-0 with a 68-61 win over Las Vegas Durango. Mason Hooks finished with 22 points and Cameron Thrower, 16.

Corona Centennial defeated Coronado 73-65. Paris Dawson led the Huskies with 20 points.

Renaissance won the Beverly Hills tournament championship with a 46-41 win over Brentwood. Koa Keat finished with 21 points.

Saugus defeated Ventura 82-63. Adrian McIntyre scored 25 points and Nathan Perez, 22.

What a moment for LeBron James. Sees Bronny score a career high (15 points), get awarded MVP, and get the go-ahead steal and layup late in the game to help lift Sierra Canyon to a 59-56 win over LeBron’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. pic.twitter.com/Qu8WwgF4J0 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) December 15, 2019

In Ohio, Bronny James, playing in front of dad LeBron James, scored a career-high 15 points to help Chatsworth Sierra Canyon defeat St. Vincent-St. Mary 59-56.

Clark Slajchert finished with 33 points in Oak Park’s 72-42 win over Palos Verdes.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Westlake 82-79. Ben Shtolzberg finished with 23 points.

Rancho Christian survived 44 points by Julian Strawther to defeat Liberty 74-67. Dominick Harris had 21 points.

Keith Higgins scored 23 points in Chaminade’s 82-57 win over Marin Catholic.

Windward suffered its first defeat, losing to Foothills Christian 69-59. Devin Tillis scored 30 points for Windward. Nico Meza scored 25 points for Foothills Christian.

This just happened pic.twitter.com/IuCWd7ATyZ — LA Court Report (@LACourtReport) December 15, 2019

Capistrano Valley knocked off Poway 48-46 with the help of a half-court shot.

St. Anthony won the St. John Bosco tournament with a 66-57 win over the host Braves. Loyola, led by Remington Rofer and Colby Brooks, took third place with a 73-54 win over Long Beach Poly.