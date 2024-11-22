Mater Dei cruises past Centennial to set up rematch with St. John Bosco

Mater Dei coach Raul Lara talks to his team after a victory over Centennial in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal in Corona on Friday night.

Mater Dei cruised to top program status in Southern California, and the nation, this season. Coach Raul Lara’s squad took down Nevada’s Bishop Gorman, swiftly defeated its Trinity League opposition en route to a another crown and kept rolling through their competition as equaling the program’s undefeated 2017 campaign crept into focus.

In Mater Dei’s way on Friday night in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal was Corona Centennial — a team that kept close with the Monarchs in the opening game of the campaign. Quarterback Dash Beierly could not keep a rhythm early completing only four of passes with one interception.

Was this the end of the Monarchs’ run? Could Centennial take advantage, stun the crowd and upset its highly favored foes?

“We needed to execute,” Lara said about the team’s early struggles. “We needed to do our job. If we execute, then nobody can stop us.”

Execute they did. On Centennial’s home turf — a rowdy, sold-out road environment — the Monarchs’ defensive quality shined. Oregon commit Nasir Wyatt’s second-quarter strip sack, tearing Huskies quarterback Husan Longstreet to the ground, was just one of many defensive stands Mater Dei (11-0) made on its way to a 36-7 rout over Centennial.

“Coach Lara talked all week about coming out dominating Husan for four quarters,” Wyatt said. “I feel like this is probably one of his worst games of the season. But that’s what you get playing against the best defense in the world.”

Much like 2017 — and many years since — St. John Bosco secured a spot in the Southern Section Division 1 championship with a 20-17 victory over Orange Lutheran. The Monarchs and Braves will play Friday at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach. Mater Dei claimed the regular season matchup by 45 points.

Wyatt’s first-half strip-sack set up Mater Dei at the three-yard line where backup quarterback Furian Inferrera — filling in for an injured Beierly, who did not return after a second-quarter collision — tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt to put the Monarchs up 22-7.

“I just trust him,” Inferrera said of Dixon-Wyatt. “I had to trust my guys.”

Earlier in the first half, Centennial (9-3) muffed an attempted punt in its red zoneto give the Monarchs the ball at the one-yard line. Beierly then snuck the ball in for a one-yard touchdown moments later. In the third quarter, Longstreet tossed his second interception of the game, leading Daryus Dixson to high step into the end zone on a 32-yard pick-six.

Mistakes like those flipped the game on its head for Centennial, who was once only down 9-7 after defensive back Dean Gibson — a sophomore filling in for beat-up running backs Malachi Roby and Braylin Drake — stormed for a 51-yard touchdown run and a 16-yard touchdown scramble with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Gibson, who tallied 81 yards all season on offense, rushed for 101 yards Friday night. Longstreet, who flipped his Texas A&M commitment to USC earlier this week, threw for less than 100 yards - just the second time this season — on 10-for-23 passing with three interceptions and a fumble.

With Bosco on the horizon, Lara had a message for his team.

“Let’s get everybody to practice tomorrow,” said the first-year coach, huddled with his players around him. “It’s the last Saturday — the last Saturday.”

No breaks ahead for Mater Dei with its 13th Southern Section title on the line next week.