Former Dorsey and USC running back Stafon Johnson is hired as head coach at Dorsey

Stafon Johnson, a standout running back at Dorsey High and USC, has been hired as Dorsey’s new football coach.

It will be a challenging job. Dorsey went 3-8 this past season and lost to rival Crenshaw 51-0. More importantly, the Dons have seen a steep decline in students wanting to come out for football. Johnson is a 2006 Dorsey grad.

“I definitely know what I’m getting into,” said Johnson, who coached at El Camino College this past season.

Johnson was an assistant to three Dorsey head coaches, including City Section Hall of Famer Paul Knox, who built the Dons into a power.

“My plan is to bring back the pride and confidence we were first built upon,” Johnson said.

He said Dorsey needs to reconnect with families in the community and youth football teams.

“It’s about getting our identity back,” he said.