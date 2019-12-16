Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Former Dorsey and USC running back Stafon Johnson is hired as head coach at Dorsey

Stafon Johnson
Stafon Johnson, who was a standout running back at USC and Dorsey, is the new football coach at Dorsey.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 16, 2019
9:46 AM
Share

Stafon Johnson, a standout running back at Dorsey High and USC, has been hired as Dorsey’s new football coach.

It will be a challenging job. Dorsey went 3-8 this past season and lost to rival Crenshaw 51-0. More importantly, the Dons have seen a steep decline in students wanting to come out for football. Johnson is a 2006 Dorsey grad.

“I definitely know what I’m getting into,” said Johnson, who coached at El Camino College this past season.

Johnson was an assistant to three Dorsey head coaches, including City Section Hall of Famer Paul Knox, who built the Dons into a power.

Advertisement

“My plan is to bring back the pride and confidence we were first built upon,” Johnson said.

He said Dorsey needs to reconnect with families in the community and youth football teams.

“It’s about getting our identity back,” he said.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement