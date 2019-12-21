Football back of the year: Davon Booth of El Monte

Davon Booth’s 52 yard TD run for a 6-0 lead pic.twitter.com/1yqShxGYgq — Fred J. Robledo (@SGVNSports) December 15, 2019

Davon Booth, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back, might be popular enough to run for mayor of El Monte after the season he experienced.

The Lions decided to give him the ball again and again, and Booth responded by leading El Monte to a 16-0 record. He rushed for more than 100 yards in 14 of the 15 games in which he played. He broke the 3,000-yard rushing mark with 213 yards and four touchdowns in the CIF state championship Division 5-AA bowl game, a 32-7 victory over Crescent City Del Norte.

Booth has been selected The Times’ back of the year.

“His stats speak for themselves,” coach Jesse Ceniceros said.

Booth rushed for 3,147 yards and 40 touchdowns running out of the Lions’ double-wing offense.

“He’s gifted,” Ceniceros said.

There was 315 yards rushing against San Diego Serra in a regional playoff game. There was 288 yards rushing against Huntington Beach Ocean View. Eight times he had games of more than 200 yards rushing.