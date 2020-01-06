Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Andre Henry delivers clutch baskets in St. Francis’ 49-46 win over Crespi

IMG_1709.jpg
St. Francis’ Andre Henry listens intently to talk from coach Todd Wolfson after scoring 25 points and making final two baskets in 49-46 win over Crespi in Mission League opener.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 6, 2020
8:45 PM
Walking out from the locker room before Monday night’s Mission League opener against Crespi, standout guard Andre Henry of St. Francis was the most excited, energetic player on the court.

“Woa,” he yelled trying to fire up his teammates.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” he said 90 minutes later. “All that matters is league.”

Sure enough, the UC Irvine-bound senior delivered a big performance. He finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. He scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left and added a final basket with a 8.3 seconds left to give St. Francis a 49-46 victory.

St. Francis (18-4, 1-0) fell behind 26-17 in the third quarter after being outscored 18-2. Then Henry got involved. He scored 14 points in the third quarter.

What’s so startling about Henry is how much he loves the games. He’s such a perfect example for others about what happens when a player with talent combines that with his attitude and work ethic.

“It’s my passion,” he said. “It’s all I want to do is play ball.”

Freshman Mike Price scored 19 points and Robert Power added 15 points for Crespi (12-8), which dropped its third consecutive game and must take on Chaminade on Wednesday night.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
