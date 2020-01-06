Andre Henry delivers clutch baskets in St. Francis’ 49-46 win over Crespi

Walking out from the locker room before Monday night’s Mission League opener against Crespi, standout guard Andre Henry of St. Francis was the most excited, energetic player on the court.

“Woa,” he yelled trying to fire up his teammates.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” he said 90 minutes later. “All that matters is league.”

Look what Andre Henry did for a 49-46 St. Francis lead. 8.3 left. pic.twitter.com/B6p2DggQig — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 7, 2020

Sure enough, the UC Irvine-bound senior delivered a big performance. He finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. He scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left and added a final basket with a 8.3 seconds left to give St. Francis a 49-46 victory.

Advertisement

St. Francis (18-4, 1-0) fell behind 26-17 in the third quarter after being outscored 18-2. Then Henry got involved. He scored 14 points in the third quarter.

2:23 left. Crespi 46, St. Francis 45 https://t.co/AAhsaRCit2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 7, 2020

What’s so startling about Henry is how much he loves the games. He’s such a perfect example for others about what happens when a player with talent combines that with his attitude and work ethic.

“It’s my passion,” he said. “It’s all I want to do is play ball.”

Freshman Mike Price has 13 points. Crespi leads 34-29. pic.twitter.com/dN1glSTiwz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 7, 2020

Freshman Mike Price scored 19 points and Robert Power added 15 points for Crespi (12-8), which dropped its third consecutive game and must take on Chaminade on Wednesday night.



Advertisement