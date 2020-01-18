Dylan Andrew vs. Skyy Clark lives up to the basketball hype

All the hype and expectations surrounding the on-the-court meeting of sophomore guards Dylan Andrews of Windward and Skyy Clark of Heritage Christian came true on Saturday at Heritage Christian.

As Windward coach Colin Pfaff said afterward, “Skyy was spectacular. Dylan was fantastic. If a college got both of them, they’d have a special backcourt.”

Andrews finished with 28 points. Clark scored 35 points. They were matching threes at times. In the end, Windward came away with a 73-70 overtime victory. Clark made a three that would have tied the game at the end of overtime but the officials ruled time had expired. It was that close of a game and that much thrilling of a game.

Wow. In OT, Windward 73, Heritage Christian 70. Final. Barely.

“That’s my guy,” Andrews said of Clark. “We’ve been going at it since middle school. We had to put on a show.”

Windward received 17 rebounds and 11 points from Devin Tillis. Jake Shapiro made a 40-foot three-point basket as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter that would prove critical. Marcus Joseph sent the game into overtime for Windward (17-5) by scoring with 20 seconds left in regulation.

Skyy Clark buries the three.

The game was particularly important for Windward because the Wildcats were upset by Brentwood in a league game earlier this week and their Open Division playoff hopes would have ended with a loss. They have a game coming up next week against No. 2 Corona Centennial. Heritage Christian (19-3) owns a win over Etiwanda and is still very much in the Open Division picture.

“We needed it for momentum and to feel good about what we’re doing,” Pfaff said.

Max Allen had 15 points for Heritage Christian.

In other games, Keith Higgins scored 32 points and Kenneth Simpson had 18 points in Chaminade’s 96-78 win over Leuzinger.

In its trip to New Jersey, Taft won its fifth consecutive game with a 62-59 win over Central. Demetrius Calip scored 23 points and Ramel Lloyd 20. Khalil Haywood had eight points in his return from an ankle injury. Langston Taylor made two threes in the fourth quarter.

King/Drew defeated La Mirada 47-44.

In Springfield, Mass., Rancho Christian was beaten by N.J. Camden 61-59. Evan Mobley had 14 points.

Kyle Breedon scored 41 points in Campbell Hall’s 86-53 win over Eagle Rock.

Valencia won its ninth consecutive game with an 84-67 win over Pacifica Christian. Jake Hlywiak made seven threes and finished with 32 points. Noah Veluzat had 15 points and 12 assists.