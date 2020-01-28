Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Sierra Canyon, Campbell Hall basketball players honor Kobe Bryant with LeBron James in attendance

482708_SP_0123_sierra_canyon_windward_6_GMF.jpg
Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James, right, looks on during introductions before a game against Windward at Cal State Northridge on Jan. 23.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 28, 2020
8:40 PM
Share

It was another night of high school basketball on Tuesday and another opportunity for players, coaches and fans to honor Kobe Bryant.

From moments of silence before games to players and fans wearing Bryant’s No. 24 jersey to Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall taking a 24-second violation and eight-second violation to start their game with LeBron James in attendance, the focus continues to be paying tribute to the Lakers great who was killed with eight others on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Sierra Canyon improved to 21-3 overall and 4-0 in the Gold Coast League with an 83-57 win over Campbell Hall. BJ Boston scored 21 points and Terren Frank 15 for the Trailblazers.

Bronny James brought his father to his feet in the third quarter with a dunk.

Advertisement

In the Foothill League, Hart handed Valencia its first league defeat 81-77 and is only one game behind the Vikings in the battle for first place. Ty Penberthy and Dillon Barrientos each finished with 19 points. Saugus received 28 points from Adrian McIntyre in a 73-64 win over West Ranch.

Etiwanda improved to 22-2 with a 74-38 Baseline League win over Rancho Cucamonga. Damien defeated Chino Hills 69-49. Austin Cook scored 30 points

In the Trinity League, Wynton Brown scored 17 points in St. John Bosco’s 45-33 win over JSerra. Santa Margarita defeated Orange Lutheran 57-47.

Heritage Christian defeated Whittier Christian 73-30. Skyy Clark scored 24 points.

Advertisement

Renaissance handed Ribet only its second loss of the season with a 59-56 victory. Koat Keat scored 20 points.

Brentwood defeated Viewpoint 91-63. Bryaden Thomas scored 27 points.

Kyle MacLean scored 32 points to help Westlake defeat Calabasas 72-67 to clinch at least a share of the Marmonte League title.

High School SportsSports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement