Sierra Canyon, Campbell Hall basketball players honor Kobe Bryant with LeBron James in attendance

It was another night of high school basketball on Tuesday and another opportunity for players, coaches and fans to honor Kobe Bryant.

From moments of silence before games to players and fans wearing Bryant’s No. 24 jersey to Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall taking a 24-second violation and eight-second violation to start their game with LeBron James in attendance, the focus continues to be paying tribute to the Lakers great who was killed with eight others on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Sierra Canyon improved to 21-3 overall and 4-0 in the Gold Coast League with an 83-57 win over Campbell Hall. BJ Boston scored 21 points and Terren Frank 15 for the Trailblazers.

Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall honored Kobe Bryant to begin their game tonight with LeBron James in attendance. pic.twitter.com/q1Yd04USyI — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 29, 2020

Bronny James brought his father to his feet in the third quarter with a dunk.

Advertisement

#SCTop10 moment has Bronny getting dad out of his seat for this one 🤭@KingJames pic.twitter.com/mdMPHtVq7Y — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 29, 2020

In the Foothill League, Hart handed Valencia its first league defeat 81-77 and is only one game behind the Vikings in the battle for first place. Ty Penberthy and Dillon Barrientos each finished with 19 points. Saugus received 28 points from Adrian McIntyre in a 73-64 win over West Ranch.

Etiwanda improved to 22-2 with a 74-38 Baseline League win over Rancho Cucamonga. Damien defeated Chino Hills 69-49. Austin Cook scored 30 points

In the Trinity League, Wynton Brown scored 17 points in St. John Bosco’s 45-33 win over JSerra. Santa Margarita defeated Orange Lutheran 57-47.

Heritage Christian defeated Whittier Christian 73-30. Skyy Clark scored 24 points.

Advertisement

Renaissance handed Ribet only its second loss of the season with a 59-56 victory. Koat Keat scored 20 points.

Brentwood defeated Viewpoint 91-63. Bryaden Thomas scored 27 points.

Kyle MacLean scored 32 points to help Westlake defeat Calabasas 72-67 to clinch at least a share of the Marmonte League title.